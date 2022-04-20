Last Updated:

TBJEE 2022 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

TBJEE Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the TJEE 2022 examination has been released by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE)

TBJEE Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the TJEE 2022 examination has been released by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE). All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of TBJEE - tbjee.nic.in. As per the schedule, the TJEE exam will be held on Wednesday, April 27 and the Board will release the answer key on April 29 on the official website.

TJEE 2022: About Exam

 

  • There will be three papers. 
  • The exams for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted from 11:00 to 12:30 pm. 
  • The exam for Biology will be conducted from 1:30 to 2:15 pm. 
  • The mathematics exam will be conducted from 2:45 to 3:30 pm.

TBJEE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download Admit Card

  • Step 1: To download the TJEE admit card, candidates need to visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the page, click on the link that says "Download Admit Card for TJEE-2021."
  • Step 3: Enter your login credentials and log in.
  • Step 4: The TJEE admit card for 2021 will now appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

Here's direct link to download TBJEE 2022 Admit Card - CLICK HERE

On the admit card, candidates will find details like candidates' names, enrollment numbers, test centers, exam details, and photographs, along with examination guidelines. The model answer key will be released on April 29, 2022. The results of the exam will then be released by the end of May 2022. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

