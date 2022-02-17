TBJEE 2022: Tripura JEE Registration Begins At Tbjee.nic.in, Here's How To Apply

Tripura TJEE 2022: Registrations for Tripura engineering entrance exam has been started by Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE). Those candidates who are interested and eligible for applying for the Tripura JEE exam will now be able to fill the application forms. They will have to get themselves registered at the official website-- tbjee.nic.in. The steps for registration and the direct link for the same has been attached below. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by March 2 as deadline for online registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will end.
TJEE 2022: Check important dates here
- Registration has been started on February 16, 2022
- Deadline to apply for TBJEE 2022 ends on March 2, 2022
- TBJEE 2022 exam will be conducted in 3 slots for all candidates on April 27, 2022
Tripura TJEE 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to apply
- STEP 1: Interested candiates should go to the official website – tbjee.nic.in.
- STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022' link
- STEP 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where the will have to get themselve registered
- STEP 4: Post registration, enter login credentials and start filling the application form
- STEP 5: Candidates will have to upload all the necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures
- STEP 6: They should pay the requisite exam fee for the TJEE application form
- STEP 7: Post submitting the form, candidates should make sure take its printout for future references
Here is the direct link to register for Tripura JEE 2022
Important Links
List of other engineering entrance exams
- WBJEE: West Bengal JEE aims to provide admissions in engineering colleges of state. This year the application for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam is over and WBJEE will be conducted on April 23, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.
- VITEEE: Candidates take the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) for getting admission to the undergraduate engineering programmes at VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. The official website to check VITEEE details is viteee.vit.ac.in.
- MHT CET: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test aims to provide admission to engineering programmes at MHT CET participating institutions.MHT CET application window for the PCM and PCB group has not been opened yet. Official website that can be checked is cetcell.mahacet.org
- SRMJEEE: Students seeking admission to BTech programmes through SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination can apply for the SRMJEE 2022 phase 2 and phase 3 exams now. Applications need to be submitted at srmist.edu.in. Application for phase 2 exam will remain open till April 18, 2022.