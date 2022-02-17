TBJEE 2022: Tripura JEE Registration Begins At Tbjee.nic.in, Here's How To Apply

Tripura TJEE 2022: Registrations for Tripura engineering entrance exam has been started by Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE). Those candidates who are interested and eligible for applying for the Tripura JEE exam will now be able to fill the application forms. They will have to get themselves registered at the official website-- tbjee.nic.in. The steps for registration and the direct link for the same has been attached below. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by March 2 as deadline for online registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will end.

TJEE 2022: Check important dates here

Registration has been started on February 16, 2022

Deadline to apply for TBJEE 2022 ends on March 2, 2022

TBJEE 2022 exam will be conducted in 3 slots for all candidates on April 27, 2022

Tripura TJEE 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to apply

STEP 1: Interested candiates should go to the official website – tbjee.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022' link

STEP 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where the will have to get themselve registered

STEP 4: Post registration, enter login credentials and start filling the application form

STEP 5: Candidates will have to upload all the necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures

STEP 6: They should pay the requisite exam fee for the TJEE application form

STEP 7: Post submitting the form, candidates should make sure take its printout for future references

