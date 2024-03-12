×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

TBJEE 2024: Tripura JEE registration deadline extended till March 14

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has prolonged the registration window for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) till March 14.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has prolonged the registration window for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) 2024 until March 14. Aspiring candidates can now conveniently submit their applications for TBJEE 2024 through the official website, tbjee.nic.in.

Previously, the deadline for TBJEE 2024 applications was set for March 11, 2024. According to the updated schedule, the Tripura JEE 2024 exam is slated to take place on April 24.

The TBJEE 2024 exam will be conducted across three shifts. Physics and chemistry exams will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm, biology exam from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm, and mathematics exam from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm. Test centers for the Tripura JEE 2024 are designated in six cities across the state: Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, and Santirbazar.

Tripura JEE 2024 Exam Pattern:

  • Duration: 3 hours
  • Sections: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology
  • Total Questions: 30 questions for each subject
  • Marking Scheme: 4 marks for every correct answer; 1 mark deducted for every wrong answer
  • Medium: English

The application fee for TBJEE 2024 is Rs 550 for general male candidates, while it is Rs 450 for SC, ST male candidates.

The TBJEE answer key is scheduled to be released on April 29. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key until May 6, 2024. The Tripura JEE 2024 result is anticipated to be declared in the fourth week of May.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

