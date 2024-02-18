Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

TBJEE Extends TJEE 2024 Application Deadline to February 22, Here's How to Register

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the application deadline for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024.

Nandini Verma
TJEE 2024 registration deadline extended
TJEE 2024 registration deadline extended | Image:Unsplash
In a recent announcement, the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the application deadline for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024. Candidates can now submit their applications online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in until February 22. The previous deadline for registration was February 17.

TJEE 2024 Important Dates

- Revised Application Deadline: February 22, 2024
- Exam Date: April 24, 2024
- Answer Key Release: April 29, 2024

The TJEE 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on April 24, and the answer key will be released on April 29. This entrance examination covers four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

How to apply for TJEE 2024:

To apply for the TJEE 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in.
2. Click on "Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2024" on the homepage.
3. Register and proceed with the application process.
4. Upload all the required documents.
5. Submit the application form.
6. Pay the applicable fee and take a printout for future reference.

The TJEE 2024 examination centers include Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala. 

Prospective candidates are encouraged to take advantage of the extended application deadline and complete their registrations promptly. For more detailed information and updates, applicants can visit the official website of TBJEE. Good luck to all aspirants appearing for the TJEE 2024 examination!

Published February 18th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

