Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Register For MBBS, BDS Courses Today

Telangana NEET UG Counselling: The registration procedure for the NEET UG counselling 2022 will be closed by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana today. All those candidates who want to register for Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 can do so by visiting the official website—tsmedadm.tsche.in. The KNRUHS Telangana is conducting the state's NEET UG counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered by various medical institutions across the Telangana state.

The merit list of the registered candidates will be prepared by the university after considering the NEET UG 2022 rank and other eligibility criteria notified by the authorities. Shortlisted candidates will get admission to government, private un-aided minority and minority medical colleges; government dental colleges; and private non-minority dental colleges, including Army Dental College.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling: Registration Fees

As per the official information, the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 registration fee for OC and BC candidates is Rs 3,500, and

Registration fees for SC/ST candidates is Rs 2,900.

Candidates are required to upload the following documents while registering for Telangana NEET UG counselling.

Here's how to register for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022

Step 1: To register, candidates must first visit the official website—tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the NEET UG counselling registration link.

Step 3: Enter your basic information and create a user ID and password.

Step 4: Log in with the generated credentials and fill in the application form as instructed. Verify the details and proceed to upload valid certificates.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee for counselling and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for further reference.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)