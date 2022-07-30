Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: TSLPRB Hall Ticket Released, Here's Direct Link

TS Police Recruitment 2022: As scheduled, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPFB) has released the admit cards for the preliminary written exam of Sub-Inspector (SCT) recruitment. All the candidates who got themselves registered to take the SCT SI written exam can check their admit card now. It has been released on the official website tslprb.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To check the hall tickets, students should be ready with their mobile number and password or date of birth.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board issued the recruitment on April 25, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts will be filled. The admit cards have been released on July 30 for the preliminary written test which will be conducted on August 7, 2022. A total of 2,47,217 candidates will be taking the exam in a single shift between 10 am to 1 pm. The exam will be conducted in 503 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and 35 other Towns throughout the Telangana State.

Check official notification highlights here

“Hall Tickets for the above Preliminary Written Test (PWT) can be downloaded from 8 am on 30th July 2022 onwards till 12 midnight on 5th August 2022 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials. Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006,” reads the TSLPRB notification.

“Once the printout is taken, Candidates have to affix (with gum / adhesive – do not use staples / pins) their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centers without proper Hall Tickets,” TSLPRB said.

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Here is how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the 'Download hall tickets' tab on the right side

Step 3: Then they will be redirected to another page

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their phone number and password

Step 5: Post signing in, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Go through the same and download the admit card

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

The hall ticket page reads, "If you are logging in for the first time then your Password is Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY (Example: 12031980) format as current password for first time login and do not use special characters like '-', '/' after date, month etc"

Here is the direct link to download call letters