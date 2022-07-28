Telangana TS POLYCET Counselling: Provisional Allotment Result Out; Here's How To Check

TS POLYCET Counselling: The provisional allotment list for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) counselling 2022 has been released by the Department of Technical Education, DTE Hyderabad. Candidates can check the Telangana POLYCET 2022 first-round allotment list by visiting the official website - tspolycet.nic.in. In order to check allotment orders, candidates are required to enter sign-in details like ID number, hall ticket number, password, date of birth, and captcha code. Candidates whose names are on the allotment list will be required to pay the admission fee through the website till July 31, 2022. The self-reporting through the website will be done between July 27 and July 31.

Here's how to check the TS POLYCET 2022 Allotment List

Step 1: To check the TS POLYCET 2022 Allotment List, open the official website—tspolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the Candidates' Login tab.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your login information.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to submit details and the TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result for round 1 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Save it to your computer and print a copy for future use.

According to the schedule, the final phase of registration for TS POLYCET counselling 2022 will begin on August 1, 2022. The window to freeze seats will be open for the candidates until August 3, 2022. The POLYCET final phase allotment will be released on August 6, and candidates will have to report to the allotted college by August 10, 2022.

This time, the TS POLYCET 2022 exam was conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on June 30, 2022. The result for the Polytechnic entrance examination was declared on July 13. Every year, the Telangana POLYCET is held for students seeking admission to diploma courses in polytechnic courses offered by various universities and institutions across the Telangana state. It is recommended that candidates stay connected to the official website for fresh updates.

