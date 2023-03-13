TISS NET Final Answer Key 2023 Today; Here's How To Download Online

TISS NET Final answer key 2023: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) is going to release the TISS NET 2023 final answer key today, March 13. Candidates who appeared in the TISS National Entrance Test will be able to check the final answer key from the official website at admissions.tiss.edu once it is released. The exam was conducted on February 25.

TISS released the provisional answer key of the exam on March 3. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any wrong key before March 8. Considering the valid objections, TISS will release the final answer key. Candidates must note that the final answer key will be used to prepare the final results of TISS NET. The date for releasing TISS NET Results 2023 has not been announced yet. The result will be notified soon.

How to check TISS NET Final Answer Key 2023?

Visit the official website- admissions.tiss.edu

Click on the TISS NET Final answer key 2023 link that will be flashing on the homepage

Key in the required login credentials

A PDF file will open

Check the TISSNET final answer key and download its copy.

About TISS NET

TISS NET is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the 2023-25 batch for its Full-Time (Regular) Post-Graduate Degree Programmes (M.A., M.Sc., MHA., MPH, LAW) offered from Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, and Hyderabad campuses. Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, and Hyderabad campuses have independent high-quality faculty engaged in teaching, research, policy, and outreach activities. The Tuljapur, Guwahati, and Hyderabad campuses are networked with the Mumbai campus to access the library, online books, journals, and classes. All campuses have a unified campus placement policy and placement process. TISS-NET is a computer-based test with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ).