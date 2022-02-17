TISSNET Admit Card 2022 Released At Tiss.edu, Here's Direct Link To Download

TISSNET Admit card 2022: Tata Institute Of social science has released the TISSNET admit card on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Registered candiades who will be taking the exam can download the hall tickets now. To be noted that the admit card has been released in the second half at around 12.15 pm. Candidates who will be downloading the hall tickets today should be ready with their registration number and password. The steps to download hall tickets have been attached below. For more details, candiadtes should go to the official website – tiss.edu.

TISSNET Admit Card 2022 which has been released on Thursday is for the entrance exam scheduled to be held on February 26, 2022. As per the Information bulletin, this paper will be conducted in English, from 2 pm to 3:40 pm i.e, for a total duration of 1 hour 40 minutes. Moreover, there will be no negative marking in the paper.

Official notifcation reads, "TISS NET hall ticket for masters programme 2022 is available now. For any information, update/amendments in timeline, guidelines etc. you are required to visit "https://admissions.tiss.edu/" only. Any admission related queries at any stage should be sent to admissionsinfo@tiss.edu. Mails sent to any other email-ids will not be considered for further action and responded."

TISSNET Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download hall tickets

To download this hall ticket, candidates should go to the official website of Tata Institute of Social Sciences – tiss.edu.

On the Homepage, click on the notification that will read, 'TISS NET 2022 Admit Card Download now.'

Candiadtes should emter the login details and log in

Post logging in, the TISSNET admit card 2022 will be displayed on screen

Candiadtes should download and print a copy so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

Candidates must check all details on TISSNET 2022 Admit Card carefully. It is mandatory to carry printout of hall ticket. Along with this, they will also have to carry a valid ID proof.