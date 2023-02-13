TJEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, See Steps To Apply For Tripura JEE

TJEE 2023: Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Exam (TBJEE) has decided to extend the registration deadline for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE). Earlier, the TJEE application window was scheduled to close on February 12. However, the board has extended it for 6 days. Aspirants can apply for TJEE till February 18 by visiting the official website- tbjee.nic.in.

TBJEE will conduct its state-level JEE on April 25. The exam will be held in three shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 11 am to 12.30 pm. The second shift of exam will be held from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm. The third shift of exams will be held from 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

TJEE 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination - tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, "Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023" will be displayed on a green button. Click on it to follow a new page.

The applicant will be asked to create an account by entering their personal details like Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and creating password. If you already have an account registered can log in on the same page.

The applicant will be redirected to the User Homepage after successful login. Click on the "Profile" link to begin making a profile.

The Profile page will open up where the applicant will be required to enter their personal details as instructed on the form. Additionally, scanned copies will need to be attached.

Click on the Apply Online button provided below to proceed with the application form.

Upon filing the application form, the applicant will be redirected to the payment page. Pay the application fee. TJEE application fee is Rs 500.

Download the filled-up TJEE application form for future reference.

Required Documents