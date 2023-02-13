TJEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, See Steps To Apply For Tripura JEE

Quick links:
TJEE 2023 registration deadline extended; Image: Unsplash
TJEE 2023: Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Exam (TBJEE) has decided to extend the registration deadline for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE). Earlier, the TJEE application window was scheduled to close on February 12. However, the board has extended it for 6 days. Aspirants can apply for TJEE till February 18 by visiting the official website- tbjee.nic.in.
TBJEE will conduct its state-level JEE on April 25. The exam will be held in three shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 11 am to 12.30 pm. The second shift of exam will be held from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm. The third shift of exams will be held from 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm.