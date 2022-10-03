TN NEET Counselling Ends Today: Check Steps To Apply For 85% State Quota, Use Direct Link

Quick links:
The registration window for the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test will be closed by the Directorate of Medical Education, DME, on 3 October. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MBBS and BDS courses by visiting the official website. NEET Counseling Registration 2022 is going on for management and government quotas.
According to the official notice, only those candidates who have cleared the NEET 2022 exam can apply for the TN NEET Counseling 2022 till 5 p.m. today. Candidates should know that TN NEET government quota admission is for Tamil Nadu government medical and dental colleges and government quota seats in self-financing medical and dental colleges. Whereas the management quota is for quota seats, including NRIs, in self-financing medical and dental colleges. The steps that candidates will have to follow to get themselves registered are mentioned below.
According to media reports, the DME Tamil Nadu is expected to share the rank list and counseling details for both quotas within sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same, but it is expected that the rank list and counseling details for both quotas will be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.