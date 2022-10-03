TN NEET Counselling Ends Today: Check Steps To Apply For 85% State Quota, Use Direct Link

The registration window for the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test will be closed by the Directorate of Medical Education, DME, on 3 October. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MBBS and BDS courses by visiting the official website. NEET Counseling Registration 2022 is going on for management and government quotas.

TN NEET Counselling 2022 ends today

According to the official notice, only those candidates who have cleared the NEET 2022 exam can apply for the TN NEET Counseling 2022 till 5 p.m. today. Candidates should know that TN NEET government quota admission is for Tamil Nadu government medical and dental colleges and government quota seats in self-financing medical and dental colleges. Whereas the management quota is for quota seats, including NRIs, in self-financing medical and dental colleges. The steps that candidates will have to follow to get themselves registered are mentioned below.

Tamil Nadu NEET Counseling 2022: Steps to apply online

Step 1: In order to apply for TN NEET Counselling 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MBBS/BDS DEGREE COURSE 2022-2023 SESSION."

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page, where they will have to click on the registration link and get themselves registered.

Step 4: Candidates will have to log in using the registration credentials.

Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application form.

Step 5: Candidates should then take its printout for future reference

Here's direct link to apply for TN NEET Counselling 2022 - Click Here

According to media reports, the DME Tamil Nadu is expected to share the rank list and counseling details for both quotas within sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same, but it is expected that the rank list and counseling details for both quotas will be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)