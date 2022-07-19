TNEA 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Fill Application Form

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TNEA 2022 Registration: Directorate of Technical Education, DoTE will be closing the registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. All the interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply today. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tneaonline.org
In order to apply, general category (UR) candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The registration process fee for the SC/ ST/ UR category candidates is Rs 250. List of important dates and registration steps can be checked here.
Candidates should know that there is no entrance examination conducted after the TNEA application and allotment of Btech seats is done on the basis of 10+2 marks. Applicants are given admissions as per merit in engineering courses after TNEA counseling. Candidates must take note that the TNEA 2022 application process is conducted only through online mode and it includes various stages like registration, payment of application fees, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.TNEA 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the merit list based on the marks obtained in Maths, Physics, and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50, and Chemistry – 50).