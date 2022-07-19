TNEA 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Fill Application Form

TNEA 2022 Registration: Directorate of Technical Education, DoTE will be closing the registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. All the interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply today. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tneaonline.org

In order to apply, general category (UR) candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The registration process fee for the SC/ ST/ UR category candidates is Rs 250. List of important dates and registration steps can be checked here.

TNEA 2022 Registration: Check important dates here

The registration portal was opened on June 20, 2022

Deadline to apply will end on July 19, 2022

TNEA Registration 2022: Follow these steps to complete the application process

Step 1: Applicants first need to go to the official website of the TNEA (tneaonline.org).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, they should complete the registration process.

Step 3: Now, students will have to log in with the system-generated application number and password.

Step 4: Then, insert personal information.

Step 5: Now, fill in any special reservation information and enter scholarship information along with information about the school.

Step 6: Then, students are required to fill in the academic information and other details.

Step 7: Preview details to confirm the TNEA application.

Step 8: Finish the payment process online and pay the TNEA registration fee.

Step 9: Download the TNEA Application

Candidates should know that there is no entrance examination conducted after the TNEA application and allotment of Btech seats is done on the basis of 10+2 marks. Applicants are given admissions as per merit in engineering courses after TNEA counseling. Candidates must take note that the TNEA 2022 application process is conducted only through online mode and it includes various stages like registration, payment of application fees, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.TNEA 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the merit list based on the marks obtained in Maths, Physics, and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50, and Chemistry – 50).