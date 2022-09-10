TNEA Counseling 2022 Round 1 Begins Today; Know How To Complete Choice Filling Process

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA, counselling process for general ranks has started today, September 10, 2022. Now, candidates proceed with the application process and fill out the choice form by visiting the official website of TNEA, tneaonline.org. In order to complete the choice-filling round, candidates are required to log in using their credentials and complete the choice-filling by September 12, 2022.
Round 1 counselling for general rank 1 to rank 14524 has started today, and as per the government school studies (7.5% reservation), the counselling round 1 has also started today for general rank 1 to rank 332. The TNEA Counseling Round 1 Tentative Allotment Result will be released on September 13, 2022, before 10 a.m. Candidates must take note that they are required to confirm their seat from September 13, 2022, to September 14, 2022, up to 5 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to complete the choice-filling process.
|Events
|
Dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|