TNEA Counseling 2022 Round 1 Begins Today; Know How To Complete Choice Filling Process

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA, counselling process for general ranks has started today, September 10, 2022. Now, candidates proceed with the application process and fill out the choice form by visiting the official website of TNEA, tneaonline.org. In order to complete the choice-filling round, candidates are required to log in using their credentials and complete the choice-filling by September 12, 2022.

Round 1 counselling for general rank 1 to rank 14524 has started today, and as per the government school studies (7.5% reservation), the counselling round 1 has also started today for general rank 1 to rank 332. The TNEA Counseling Round 1 Tentative Allotment Result will be released on September 13, 2022, before 10 a.m. Candidates must take note that they are required to confirm their seat from September 13, 2022, to September 14, 2022, up to 5 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to complete the choice-filling process.

TNEA Counseling 2022: Important Dates Round 1

Events Dates Choice Filling Sept 10 - 22 Last date for choice filling Sept 12 to Sept 22 Release of tentative allotment Sept 13 to Sept 22 Tentative allotment confirmation

Sept 13 to Sept 14 Release of provisonal allotment for accept and Join candidates Sept 15 - Sept 22 Joining Dates Sept 15 - Sept 22 Release of provisonal allotment for upward opted candidates Sept 25

TNEA Counseling 2022: Here's how to complete the choice-filling process

Step 1: In order to complete the choice filling process, candidates are required to visit the website, tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the login button.

Step 3: Now, enter your details and proceed with the selection process.

Step 4: Pay the fees if needed.

Step 5: Submit and download the form.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative