TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional Allotment For Special Reservation Category Out

TNEA Counselling 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission provisional allotment for special reservation category candidates has been released on official website. The allotment list has been uploaded for the candidates from the Sports, PwD, Ex-servicemen as well as those in the Government School quota. It can be checked on the official website by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tneaonline.org.

The provisional lists have been released for the candidates who applied for the TNEA 2022 process through the Special Reservation quota and the Government School 7.5% quota. Within these categories, the allotment is available for those in the PwD, Ex-servicemen, and Sports quota. Here is how to check the provisional allotment list for TNEA Counselling 2022.

TNEA Provisional Allotment List: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions – tneaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link provided to check the provisional allotment

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their registration ID, date of birth, and other required credentials.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the TNEA provisional allotment will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future references

While the provisional lists were released at the time when the TNEA Counselling 2022 had already taken place for candidates in the Special Reservation categories. However, as of now, the TNEA Counselling process has been postponed due to the NEET Results. The updated or revised date sheet for the TNEA Counselling 2022 process will be released soon. The NEET Result 2022 is expected to be announced by September 7, 2022. Therefore, the schedule is expected a few days after the result declaration.