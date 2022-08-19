TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule Released, Check Highlights Here

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule: The schedule for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counselling 2022 has been released on official website. All those candidates who got themselves registered for TNEA 2022 admissions can now check the counselling schedule. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tneaonline.org.

The TNEA Counselling Schedule 2022 has been released for the Special Reservation Counselling, General Academic Counselling, and General Vocational Counselling. The schedule highlights that the choice filling process will start on August 25 for General academic and vocational. For special reservation counselling, the choice filling process will begin tomorrow, August 20, 2022.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule: Check important dates here

Choice Filling will be done between August 25 and August 27, 2022

Release of tentative allotment will be done on August 28, 2022 before 10 AM

Tentative allotment confirmation will be done on August 28 and August 29, 2022

Release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates on August 30, 2022 before 10 AM

Joining dates for accept and join candidates between August 30 and September 7, 2022

Release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will be on September 9, 2022 before 10 AM

The schedule highlights that the Academic general counselling will take place in 5 rounds. The same will continue till October 23, 2022. The government school studied counselling will be conducted in four rounds. For vocational general and government studied counselling and the special reservation counselling, there will be only be one round of counselling.

On the other hand, for the special reservation counselling , the government 7.5 quota counselling will begin on August 20, 2022. General special reservation counselling will begin on August 21, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.