TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Group 4 Admit Card Out, Follow These Steps To Check Hall Tickets

TNPSC hall ticket 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment exam on July 14, 2022. All the candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can download their admit cards now. Hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services Examination can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. In order to download the TNPSC hall ticket, candidates should be ready with their application or registration number and password.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7301 vacancies will be filled. The posts are Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Officer, Junior Assistant (Non–Security), Junior Assistant (Security), Bill Collector Grade-I, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-Typist (Grade–III). The eligibility and important dates can be checked here.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Here is all you need to know

Age Criteria: For Village Administrative Officer posts, the minimum required age to apply was 21 years and the maximum age to apply was 32 years. For all other posts, the minimum age to apply was 18 years and the upper age limit was 32 years. However, the official notification highlighted that the upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The minimum general qualification is S.S.L.C (Class 10) Public Examination or its equivalent. For the Junior Assistant post, the applicant must have passed H.S.C (Class 12) Public Examination or its equivalent.

Selection criteria: The first step is a written exam. Post conducting the exams, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced. Post the document verification round, the eligible candidates will be summoned for Counselling for Departmental Unit allotment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

TNPSC Recruitment: Check important dates here

The written examination for Group 4 services will be conducted on July 24, 2022

Admit card for the same has been released on July 14, 2022

The registration link was activated on March 30, 2022

Deadline to apply ended on April 28, 2022

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: Here is how to download call letters