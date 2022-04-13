TNTET 2022 Registration Window Closes Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

TNTET registration 2022: Registration for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test, or TNTET, will close today, April 13, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the test by visiting the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB - trb.tn.nic.in. The registration process started on March 14, 2022, and will end today, April 13, 2022.

Candidates can apply for TNTET Paper 1 to teach Classes 1 to 5 or Paper 2 to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates must be over 18 years of age to apply for the exam. The Board will release the Hall Ticket for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official website of the TN Teachers Recruitment Board.

TN TET Registration: Here's how to apply: TNTET 2022

Step 1: To register, candidates need to visit the official website - trb.tn.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on " Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Registration ."

." Step 3: On the new page, click on "Online Application Form."

Step 4: Select Paper 1 or Paper 2 and complete the required information.

Step 5: Candidates need to upload all the documents required

Step 6: Then, pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit and save the form.

Step 8: Take a printout if needed.

Here's direct link to register for TNTET 2022 - Click Here

TN TET Registration: Application fees

Candidates need to pay Rs 500 as the application fee to successfully register for TNTET 2022.

SC, SCA, ST, and PWD category candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 250.

Payment of the TNTET 2022 fees can be made by credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative