TS CGPET 2022 Answer Key Released, Here's How To Raise Objections Till August 25

TS CGPET 2022 answer key has been released on the official website on August 23, 2022. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

TS CGPET 2022 answer key: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the answer key for Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET). The answer key which has been released on August 23 is provisional in nature. The candidates have been given the option of raising objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared.

Along with the TS CGPET 2022 answer key, Osmania University has also made the candidates’ response sheets and master question papers for all the subjects available. List of important dates and steps to download answer key are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website. 

Official statement reads, "The Master Copy (before jumbling) of Question Paper along with its Preliminary Key is placed in the website. The individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to Master copy of Question Paper and its Preliminary Key."

TS CGPET 2022: Check important dates here 

  • TS CGPET 2022 examination was conducted in three sessions
  • The sessions started on August 11 and continued till August 16, 2022
  • Provisional answer key has been released on August 23, 2022
  • The objections on the preliminary key can be submitted on or before August 25, 2022
  • Result release date has not been announced yet

TS CGPET answer key: Follow these steps to download provisional key 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the TS CPGET website - cpget.tsche.ac.in to download the TS CGPET answer key 2022
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should select the “Master Question paper with Preminimary key” link
  • Step 3: Look for the paper opted for in the CPGET 2022 exam on the next window
  • Step 4: CPGET 2022 answer key pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the CPGET answer key
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 
