TS CGPET 2022 Answer Key Released, Here's How To Raise Objections Till August 25

Image: Shutterstock
TS CGPET 2022 answer key: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the answer key for Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET). The answer key which has been released on August 23 is provisional in nature. The candidates have been given the option of raising objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared.
Along with the TS CGPET 2022 answer key, Osmania University has also made the candidates’ response sheets and master question papers for all the subjects available. List of important dates and steps to download answer key are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.
Official statement reads, "The Master Copy (before jumbling) of Question Paper along with its Preliminary Key is placed in the website. The individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to Master copy of Question Paper and its Preliminary Key."