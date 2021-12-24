Last Updated:

TS CPGET 2021: Osmania University Activates Web Options Facility; Check Direct Link

TS CPGET 2021: Osmania University on December 24 has activated a window to exercise web options. The window is scheduled to be closed on December 26, 2021.

TS CPGET 2021: Osmania University, Hyderabad is conducting the counselling for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests. The TS CPGET 2021 counselling is being conducted for the second round. The facility of exercising Web Options has been opened on Friday, December 24, 2021. Candidates who want to utilize the option can do it now on the official website – cpget.ouadmissions.com.  

It is to be noted that the TS CPGET 2021 counselling for the first round of admissions has already ended. Those candidates who could not manage to get a seat then applied for the second round of counselling. Candidates should know that the deadline to avail Web Options facility is December 26, 2021. Any editing made after the deadline will not be allowed.  In order to exercise these options, candidates will have to log in to their counselling accounts. The steps to exercise web options have been mentioned below.

Check important dates here

  • Web option facility has been started on December 24, 2021
  • The deadline to avail of the facility is December 26, 2021
  • Seat allotment result for 2nd round of TS CPGET 2021 counselling will be out on December 30, 2021
  • They will have to report to colleges between December 31 and January 5, 2022

TS CPGET 2021: Step-by-step guide to exercise Web Options 

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of admissions for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests – cpget.ouadmissions.com.  
  • On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Web Options Login.' 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their Hall Ticket Number and Rank to log in
  • Post logging in, candidates can start selecting the options as per their preference
  • Candidates are advised to save it, take its printout before submitting it. This needs to be done for future reference 

It is to be noted that the seat allotment result for the 2nd round of TS CPGET 2021 counselling is scheduled to be released on December 30, 2021. Only those candidates who will be selected for this will be able to proceed with the final admissions process. The admission process involves reporting to respective colleges between December 31 and January 5, 2022.

