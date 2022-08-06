TS CPGET 2022 Schedule Released, Exams To Begin On August 11

TS CPGET 2022 schedule: The exam schedule and dates for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test, TS CPGET 2022, have been released by Osmania University. As per the timetable, the CPGET 2022 exams are set to begin from August 11, and will conclude on August 23, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the PG entrance exam can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website - get.tsche.ac.in.

"There is no entrance exam for the subjects—M.A. Arabic, Kannada, Marathi, Persian, and Theatre Arts," reads the official notice.

According to the schedule, the examination will be held in three different shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, the second shift will be conducted from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift will be held from 4:30 pm to 6 pm. On the first day, the MA History and MSc Chemistry exams will be held in the first shift; the MSc Computer Science and MSc BCESFSG&M examinations will be held in the second shift, and the third shift will be for MA Political Science and PGD in Sericulture exams.

TS CPGET 2022 Exam dates

TS CPGET 2022 Admit Card

Meanwhile, the admit card for the TS CPGET 2022 is expected to be released sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the admit card. But it is expected to be released 3 to 4 days before the commencement of the examination. After the examination is over, the authorities will release counselling results. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the TS CPGET 2022 counselling result.

TS CPGET 2022 counselling result: Here's how to check results

To check the results, candidates need to visit the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com. Then, go to the important link section. Candidates then need to tap on the appropriate link. A new window will be opened. Candidates need to click on it and enter the required details. The order will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the document for future use.

