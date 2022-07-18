TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download Call Letters

Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has released the Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test admit card 2022. The hall tickets have been released on Monday, July 18, 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam will have to download their admit cards. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check call letters has also been attached. For more details, candidates can go to the official website - deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022 which has been released today is for the TS DEECET 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 23, 2022. In order to download TS DEECET 2022 Hall Ticket, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password.

TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022: Follow these steps to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test - deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, registered candidates will have to click on the link that reads, 'Download your hall ticket.'

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter the required credentials like registration number, application number or any other login details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details and guidelines mentioned on it and download it

Step 6: Candidates must not forget to take its printout

Here is the direct link to download TS DEECET Hall ticket 2022 (CLICK HERE)

TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022 is an important document that needs to be carried by candidates to the exam hall. Without this document, candidates will not be allowed to write the exam. This year the Telangana DEECET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts - Session 1 (Telugu) from 10 am to 12 noon and Session 2 (English, Urdu) will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more updates.