TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registration Begins Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

TS DOST 2022 Registration: The registration process for the Telangana State Degree Online Services, TS DOST Phase 3 will begin on Monday, August 29, 2022. The TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment list was released earlier and the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registration will begin from today. To get themselves registered, candidates will have to go to the official website of TS DOST and follow the steps mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

The TS DOST registration deadline will end on September 29, 2022. In order to complete the registration procedure, candidates are required to pay Rs 400 as fee. The verification for Phase 3 is scheduled to be held on September 9, 2022, and the TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment List will be released on September 16, 2022. All those candidates who did not secure a seat in the TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 can apply for the seat allotment list in the third phase.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3: Here's a step-by-step guide for registration

Step 1: Eligible candidates should go to the official website dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Candidate Registration tab

Step 3: Candiadtes will then be redirected to another page

Step 4: Click on the other board option for registering for TS DOST 2022

Step 5: In the next step, candidates will have to fill in the required details and click on Aadhar Authentication

Step 6: Then the TS DOST ID will be generated and password will be sent to the registered phone number/email ID

Step 7: Use the same to log in and fill the form

Step 8: Take its printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to apply

About TS DOST

TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single window for taking admission in universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.