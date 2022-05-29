TS EAMCET 2022: Application Correction Process Begins On May 30; Here's How To Edit Form

The TS EAMCET-2022 application correction window will be opened by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad tomorrow, May 30. All those candidates who want to make corrections on the TS EAMCET application form can do so by visiting the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET 2022 registration process ended on 28 May 2022.

Candidates can make corrections till 6 June 2022. They can also fill out online applications with a late fee of Rs 250 on 7 June 2022, and a late fee of $5,000 on 7 July 2022. The TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card will be released on June 25. The TS EAMCET 2022 examination for Agriculture and Medical will be conducted on July 14 and 15, and the Engineering exam will be conducted on July 18, 19, and 20, 2022.

Important Dates

Last date to apply without late fee - May 28

Correction Window May 30 to June 6, 2022

Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 250 - June 7, 2022

Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 500 - June 17, 2022

Hall Ticket Release Date - June 25, 2022

Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 2,500 - June 27, 2022

Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 5,000 - July 7

TS EAMCET 2022 Exam Agriculture & Medical (AM) - July 14, 2022, July 15, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Exam Engineering - July 18, 2022 - July 20, 2022

Answer Key Release - To be announced Later

Result - To be announced later

TS EAMCET 2022: Here's how to make the correction on the application form

Step 1: To make corrections on the TS EAMCET application form, candidates need to visit the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, candidates need to look for the application correction link on the homepage.

Step 3: Make all of the necessary adjustments.

Step 4: Candidates then need to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: When finished, save the confirmation page.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of the document for future reference.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)