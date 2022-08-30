Last Updated:

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Slot Booking Date Extended, Check New Dates & Other Details

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The slot booking date has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE.

Written By
Amrit Burman
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling

Image: Pixabay/Representative


TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The slot booking date has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Now, the slot booking option will be available for the candidates till September 1, 2022. Candidates can book the slots for counselling by visiting the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. As per the latest notice, the counselling schedule has been extended after the TS Inter supply results 2022 were announced on August 30, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Extended dates

  • Last date for payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking: September 1, 2022
  • Last date for Certificate Verification: September 2, 2022
  • Last date for Exercising Options: September 3, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling, candidates need to visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Step 2: Then, click on the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration link
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to pay the processing fee and complete slot booking
  • Step 4: Candidates then need to attend certificate verification and proceed for registration process
  • Step 5: Preview and then click on submit
  • Step 6: Then, download or take the printout of the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration form for the seat allotment process.

Here's direct link to apply for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration - CLICK HERE

Candidates must take note that the last date for the option freezing is till September 2, 2022, and the provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 6, 2022. Also, candidates must take note that the payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be done between September 6 and September 13, 2022, as per the previous counselling schedule.

Image: Pixabay/Representative

READ | TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Registration process begins on Aug 21; Here's how to register
READ | TS EAMCET counselling 2022 begins today, check eligibility and other details here
READ | AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Web Options Entry postponed, registration payment date revised
READ | TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration process to end today, check details here
COMMENT