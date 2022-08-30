TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Slot Booking Date Extended, Check New Dates & Other Details

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The slot booking date has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Now, the slot booking option will be available for the candidates till September 1, 2022. Candidates can book the slots for counselling by visiting the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. As per the latest notice, the counselling schedule has been extended after the TS Inter supply results 2022 were announced on August 30, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Extended dates

Last date for payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking: September 1, 2022

Last date for Certificate Verification: September 2, 2022

Last date for Exercising Options: September 3, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Steps to apply

Step 1: To apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling, candidates need to visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Then, click on the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration link

Step 3: Candidates then need to pay the processing fee and complete slot booking

Step 4: Candidates then need to attend certificate verification and proceed for registration process

Step 5: Preview and then click on submit

Step 6: Then, download or take the printout of the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration form for the seat allotment process.

Here's direct link to apply for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration - CLICK HERE

Candidates must take note that the last date for the option freezing is till September 2, 2022, and the provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 6, 2022. Also, candidates must take note that the payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be done between September 6 and September 13, 2022, as per the previous counselling schedule.

Image: Pixabay/Representative