TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Slot Booking Date Extended, Check New Dates & Other Details

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The slot booking date has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Now, the slot booking option will be available for the candidates till September 1, 2022. Candidates can book the slots for counselling by visiting the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. As per the latest notice, the counselling schedule has been extended after the TS Inter supply results 2022 were announced on August 30, 2022.
Candidates must take note that the last date for the option freezing is till September 2, 2022, and the provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 6, 2022. Also, candidates must take note that the payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be done between September 6 and September 13, 2022, as per the previous counselling schedule.
