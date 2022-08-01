TS EAMCET 2022: Deadline To Raise Objections Against Provisional Key Ends Today

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will be closing the objection raising window against the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test provisional answer key. The deadline to raise objections will end on August 1, 2022. All the candidates who took the exam but have not downloaded the answer key yet can download it now. The TS EAMCET 2022 answer key has been uploaded on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have the option of raising objections against it. Post considering the objections raised, the final answer key and result will be prepared. Along with the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has also released the response sheet. To download the response sheet link, candidates will have to enter the EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

TS EAMCET 2022 response sheet: Here's how to download provisional answer key

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "Download Response Sheet (E)" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth

Step 4: Post entering the details, the Telangana EAMCET 2022 response sheet, answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should verify their responses with the answer key pdf

Step 6: Download TS EAMCET 2022 response sheet and answer key for future references

About TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET is being conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance examination is the prerequisite for admission into various undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the university and private colleges across Telangana. For more details, candidates should go to the official website.