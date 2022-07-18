TS EAMCET 2022 Exam Begins Today, Check Last Minute Guidelines Here

TS EAMCET 2022 Exam is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 18, 2022. All the candidates who will be taking the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test should check the exam day guidelines here. The detailed exam schedule and steps to download admit card are mentioned below.
Step-by-step guide to download TS EAMCET admit card
- Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking exams in August should go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should find and click on the hall ticket download link
- Step 3: After clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to another window
- Step 4: In the next step, candidates should log in by inserting the required details mentioned above
- Step 5: After submitting the details, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Read through the information on it and download it
TS EAMCET 2022: Check exam schedule for engineering stream
On July 18, 19 and 20, the exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 AM and will continue till 12 Noon. Afternoon shift will begin at 3 PM and will continue till 6 PM.
TS EAMCET 2022: Last minute guidelines
- Candidates should make sure to download hall tickets by following the steps mentioned above. They should take its printout and carry the same to exam hall as hard copy will not be issued. Candidates will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, candidates will not be allowed to take exams
- As mentioned on admit cards, candidates should make sure to reach the exam centre before the reporting time. The authorities will begin the entry into the examination centre 90 minutes before the exam commencement time.
- Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, cameras, laptops, pagers, or headsets, inside the test centre.