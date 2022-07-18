TS EAMCET 2022 Exam Begins Today, Check Last Minute Guidelines Here

TS EAMCET 2022 Exam is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 18, 2022. All the candidates who will be taking the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test should check the exam day guidelines here. The detailed exam schedule and steps to download admit card are mentioned below.

Step-by-step guide to download TS EAMCET admit card

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking exams in August should go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should find and click on the hall ticket download link

Step 3: After clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to another window

Step 4: In the next step, candidates should log in by inserting the required details mentioned above

Step 5: After submitting the details, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Read through the information on it and download it

TS EAMCET 2022: Check exam schedule for engineering stream

On July 18, 19 and 20, the exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 AM and will continue till 12 Noon. Afternoon shift will begin at 3 PM and will continue till 6 PM.

TS EAMCET 2022: Last minute guidelines