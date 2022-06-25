TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Here's How To Download And Direct Link

The admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - TS EAMCET 2022 - have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, June 25.

Candidates can now download the admit cards by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must take note that they will be required to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth to download the TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket.

TS EAMCET 2022: Important Dates

TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket was released on 25 June 2022

It will be available for download on the official website up to 11 July 2022

By paying a late fee, candidates can apply for the exam up to 7 July 2022

The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on August 14, 15, and August 18, 19 and 20

Here's how to download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking exams in August should go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should find and click on the hall ticket download link.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to another window.

Step 4: In the next step, candidates should log in by inserting the required details mentioned above.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Read through the information on it and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

For the direct link to download TS EAMCET 2022 CLICK HERE

About TS EAMCET 2022

This year, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will conduct the Telangana EAMCET 2022 on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20.

The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours.

Every year, the TS EAMCET is held for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana.

Visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)