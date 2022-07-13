TS EAMCET 2022 Postponed Due To Heavy Rain; New Dates To Be Out Soon

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has postponed the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test. The test has been postponed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Local media highlights that it has been postponed due to heavy rains in Telangana. For more details related to TS EAMCET 2022 exam, candidates can go to on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2022 postponed announcement has been made as heavy rainfall continues to lash the state. As per the schedule, TS EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical streams (AM) had to begin on July 14, 2022 and end on July 15, 2022. Considering the incessant rainfall and high alert, the exam has been postponed. As of now, the new dates have not been announced yet. To be noted that only the exam dates for EAMCET (AM) have been postponed and not for the Engineering stream. As of now, there is no update related to Engineering EAMCET exam. Therefore, the exam will be held between July 18 and July 20, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates about the new date.

TS ECET 2022 postponed due to heavy rain, new date to be out soon

On July 12, TS ECET 2022 which was scheduled to be conducted on July 13 was postponed. TS ECET has been postponed due to heavy rains in the region. For more details, candidates can go to the TS ECET website ecet.tsche.ac.in. As per the notice released on official website, new dates for TS ECET exam will be announced soon. Candidates must know that the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, conducts various entrance exams in the state every year. Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test is also one of the entrance exams conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.