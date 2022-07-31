TS EAMCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TS EAMCET answer key 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released the answer key for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022. The answer key which has been released on July 30 is provisional in nature. The TS EAMCET 2022 answer key is available in PDF format on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The JNTU has also released response sheet along with TS EAMCET provisional answer key.
Registered candidates who took the exam can now tally their EAMCET answer key with the help of Telangana EAMCET response sheet. They have an option of raising objections in case of any discrepancy. The deadline to raise objections against answer key will end on August 1, 2022. The steps which need to be followed in order to download answer key are mentioned below.
Every year, the TS EAMCET is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Post considering the objections against the provisional key, final key will be prepared. For more details, candidates should go to the official website