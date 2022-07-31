Last Updated:

TS EAMCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's How To Download

TS EAMCET 2022 provisional answer has been released on July 30, 2022. Candidates can raise objections by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET answer key 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released the answer key for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022. The answer key which has been released on July 30 is provisional in nature. The TS EAMCET 2022 answer key is available in PDF format on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The JNTU has also released response sheet along with TS EAMCET provisional answer key.

Registered candidates who took the exam can now tally their EAMCET answer key with the help of Telangana EAMCET response sheet. They have an option of raising objections in case of any discrepancy. The deadline to raise objections against answer key will end on August 1, 2022. The steps which need to be followed in order to download answer key are mentioned below. 

TS EAMCET 2022 provisional answer key: Follow these steps to download 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)"
  • Step 3: In the next step, they should select the subject whose TS EAMCET 2022 answer key is required
  • Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on screen, download the same and check answers 

TS EAMCET 2022 Response Sheet: Follow these steps to download 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "Download Response Sheet (E)" link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the Telangana EAMCET 2022 response sheet, answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should verify their responses with the answer key pdf
  • Step 6: Download TS EAMCET 2022 response sheet and answer key for future references

Every year, the TS EAMCET is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Post considering the objections against the provisional key, final key will be prepared. For more details, candidates should go to the official website 

