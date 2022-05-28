TS EAMCET 2022 Registration Window Closes Today; See How To Apply

TS EAMCET 2022: The registration window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 will close today, May 28. All those candidates who have not registered till now can fill the Telangana EAMCET application form 2022 by visiting the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. At the earliest, candidates must register themselves to avoid the late fee.

As per the official information, the application correction window for the EAMCET 2022 will open on May 30 and close on June 6. Candidates must be aware that the last date for submission of the TS EAMCET registration form with a late fee of Rs 250 is June 7, and with a late fee of Rs 500 is June 17. The TS EAMCET admit card 2022 will be available on June 25.

Important Dates

Last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2022 without late fee - May 28, 2022

Last date to submit the TS EAMCET application form with late fee of Rs. 250 - June 7, 2022

Last date to submit the TS EAMCET 2022 application form with late fee of Rs. 500 - June 17, 2022

Last date to apply with late fee of Rs. 2500 - June 27

Last date to apply with late fee of Rs. 5000 - July 7,

Application form correction dates - May 30 to June 6, 2022

TS EAMCET Registration 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To apply for TS EAMCET Registration candidates need to visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " TS EAMCET 2022 registration "

" Step 3: Candidates are then required to pay the registration fee

Step 4: Fill in the TS EAMCET application form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents on the website

Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button

Step 7: After submission of the application for candidates must download the TS EAMCET 2022 application form

As per reports, the TS EAMCET 2022 Exam will be held in a computer-based (CBT) mode at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on July 14, 15, 18, and 19, and 20. The duration of the entrance test will be 3 hours. Every year, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is held by JNTU, Hyderabad for the admission of eligible candidates to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative