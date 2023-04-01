TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering Exam Dates Revised, Check New Dates Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has revised the exam schedule of TS EAMCET 2023. The exam dates have been revised for engineering entrance exams only. As per the original schedule, EAMCET engineering exam was scheduled to be held from May 7 to 9. Now, the exam will be held from May 12 to 14. The official notification for the same can be accessed from the official website of TS EAMCET - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023

Candidates must note that there is no change in the exam schedule of pharmacy and agriculture exams. The examination for agriculture and medical streams is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 10 and 11. The application process for TS EAMCET 2023 is going on and the last date to apply without late fee is April 10.

"Revised schedule of TS EAMCET – 2023 Engineering (E) Stream online examination from 12-05-2023 to 14-05-2023. However, there is no change in TS EAMCET – 2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream i.e., 10-05-2023 to 11-05-2023”, the official website reads. TS EAMCET is a state-level examination conducted for candidates seeking admission into various professional courses offered by universities and private colleges in the state of Telangana and it is held once in a year.