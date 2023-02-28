TS EAMCET 2023 Notification Out, Registrations To Begin On March 3

TS EAMCET 2023 notification has been released today, February 28. As per the official notification, Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023) will be held between May 7 and 11, 2023. Aspirants who wish to take admission to engineering, agriculture, or medical courses in Telangana state colleges can register for the entrance exam. TS EAMCET 2023 registration process will begin on March 3. The last date to apply is April 10. They will have to register online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be of Indian Nationality or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) / Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card Holders. Candidates should belong to the state of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh. The candidates should satisfy local/non–local status requirements as laid down in the Telangana / Andhra Pradesh Education Institutions (Regulations of Admission) order, 1974 as subsequently amended. For required educational qualifications for each stream, candidates must read the official notification.

How to register for TS EAMCET 2023

Go to the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

First of all, pay the registration fee

Now register yourself and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents properly

Submit the form and save a copy of it.

Click here to read TS EAMCET 2023 Notification