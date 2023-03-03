TS EAMCET 2023 Registration Begins Today, Check Notification And How To Apply Here

TS EAMCET 2023: The online application window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023) will begin today, March 3. The last date to apply is April 10. Aspirants who wish to take admissions to engineering, agriculture or medical courses in the state can apply online eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 notification was released on February 28. As per the notification, EAMCET 2023 will be held between May 7 and 11, 2023. Check full details here.

TS EAMCET 2023 eligibility criteria

Candidates should be of Indian Nationality or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) / Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card Holders. Candidates should belong to the state of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh. The candidates should satisfy local/non–local status requirements as laid down in the Telangana / Andhra Pradesh Education Institutions (Regulations of Admission) order, 1974 as subsequently amended.

Candidates should have passed class 12th exam in relevant stream or discipline for which they are seeking admission.

For required educational qualifications for each stream, candidates must read the official notification here.

How to register for TS EAMCET 2023