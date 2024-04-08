×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

TS EAMCET 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Key Dates Here

Scheduled to be held from May 9 to 11 for engineering stream and on May 7 and May 8 for Agriculture and Pharmacy, the TS EAMCET 2024 will be held in CBT mode.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad is set to open the application correction window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 on April 8. Candidates registered for the entrance test can make corrections on the official website – eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

The application correction window will remain open until April 12, providing candidates with an opportunity to rectify any errors.

Scheduled to be held from May 9 to 11 for engineering stream and on May 7 and May 8 for Agriculture and Pharmacy, the TS EAMCET 2024 will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) format, each session lasting for 3 hours.

The hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2024 will be released on April 29. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their login credentials such as date of birth and registration number.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts – the forenoon (FN) shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon (AF) shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Here are the important dates for TS EAMCET 2024:

  • Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate: April 8 (Monday) to April 12 (Friday)
  • Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 250: April 9 (Tuesday)
  • Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 500: April 14 (Sunday)
  • Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 2,500: April 19 (Friday)
  • Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 5,000: May 1 (Wednesday)
  • Download of Hall Tickets from the website: April 29 (Monday)
  • Date & Time of TS EAPCET-2024 Examination:
    • Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P): May 7 (FN & AN), May 8 (FN)
    • Engineering (E): May 9 (FN & AN), May 10 (FN & AN), May 11 (FN)

The last date for application registration without late fees was April 6, with registration submission beginning on February 26.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

