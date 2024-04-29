Advertisement

The Telangana State Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 hall ticket has been officially issued for agriculture and pharmacy programs. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their TS EAMCET hall ticket 2024 from the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. For those who have not yet applied, the opportunity to fill the TS EAPCET application form 2024 with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is available until May 1.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will conduct the TS EAPCET 2024 examination. The schedule is set for May 7 and 8 for agriculture and pharmacy programs, while engineering programs will take place on May 9, 10, and 11. The exams are divided into two sessions, with the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The TS EAMCET admit card 2024 will feature essential details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, exam date, timings, examination center address, along with crucial instructions. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 to the exam hall on the day of the examination. Students are strongly advised to thoroughly read the exam-day instructions provided in the admit card.

How to Download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024?

Candidates appearing for the TS EAPCET exam for the 2024-25 academic session can follow these simple steps to download their admit cards:

1. Visit the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Click on the "TS EAMCET hall ticket 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login credentials and submit.

4. The TS EAMCET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to download.

The TS EAPCET 2024 exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours, with the question paper consisting of 160 questions. For agriculture and pharmacy programs, the question papers will include 80 questions on biology and 40 each on physics and chemistry. All questions will be of objective type, carrying one mark each.