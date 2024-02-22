Advertisement

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that the application form for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be available on its official website from February 26, 2024. The last date to submit the application form is April 6, 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can fill out the application form within the given time frame. It is important to note that the application form will be rejected if the candidate does not meet the required eligibility criteria.

TS EAMCET 2024 notification out, details here

Candidates must complete the application form within the allotted period. Late submissions will be subject to a late fee. The application fee for general candidates is Rs 900, while reserved category candidates must pay Rs 500. Candidates who wish to appear for both Engineering and Agriculture & Medical exams must pay a sum of Rs 1800, while reserved category students must pay a sum of Rs 1000.

Only candidates who successfully complete the application form and pay the application fee will receive their TS EAMCET admit card. The admit card is a mandatory document that applicants must carry to the examination hall.

TS EAMCET 2024 exam dates

TSCHE has released the exam dates for TS EAMCET 2024. The registration process will begin on February 26, 2024, and end on April 6, 2024. The TS EAMCET exam will be held from May 9, 2024, to May 12, 2024. Candidates can check the TS EAMCET exam date 2024 on the official website. It is important to note that the exam dates are subject to change, and candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any updates.

Click here for official notification.

Candidates can find more information about the TS EAMCET eligibility criteria, application process, exam centers, and form correction window on the official website. The website also includes a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) to help candidates with any queries they may have.