The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the preliminary answer key for the Engineering paper of TS EAPCET 2024 on May 12, offering students an opportunity to gauge their performance. Candidates can access the answer key along with the response sheet and question paper for both Engineering and the A & P stream on the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Verification and Challenge Period

Students can utilize the TS EAMCET answer key 2024 to cross-reference their responses and estimate their scores. For Engineering, objections to the answer key can be raised until May 14, while for the A&P paper, objections are accepted until May 13.

Exam Conduct and Schedule

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), administered the TS EAMCET 2024 exam for engineering from May 9 to 11. Alongside the answer key release, JNTUH will provide the TS EAMCET question paper and response sheet for the engineering stream. The deadline to submit objections to the engineering TS EAMCET 2024 answer key is May 14.

For agriculture and pharmacy, the Telangana EAPCET exam took place on May 7 & 8, 2024.

How to Download TS EAPCET Answer Key 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to access the TS EAMCET 2024 Answer Key:

Visit the official TS EAMCET 2024 website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Click on the TS EAMCET 2024 key download link. Choose the subject for which the answer key is required. Download the answer key to verify correct responses.

Conclusion

The release of the preliminary answer key for TS EAMCET 2024 provides candidates with a valuable tool to assess their performance. As the verification and challenge period is limited, candidates are encouraged to promptly review the answer key and raise objections if necessary. For further updates and information regarding TS EAMCET 2024, candidates are advised to refer to the official website.