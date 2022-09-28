TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Phase 2 Registration Window Opens Today, Here's Direct Link

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: The registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Phase 2 will be started by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, September 28, 2022. All those candidates who want to register for Phase 2 can do it by visiting the official site of TSEAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. According to the schedule, registration will be today, September 28, 2022.

All those candidates who have already booked slots will have to verify their certificates on September 30, and exercising options will be done from September 28 to October 1, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the freezing of options will be done on October 1 and the provisional allotment of seats will be done on October 4, 2022. Notably, candidates would be able to pay the tuition fees, and the report through the website will be done from October 4 to 8, 2022.

Important Dates

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and Slot booking October 11 to 12, 2022 Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates October 12 Exercising options October 12 to 13 Freezing of options October 13 Provisional allotment of seats October 16 Payment of tuition fee and self reporting online October 16 to 18, 2022

TS EAMCET Counseling 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to apply for Phase 2 registration, candidates are required to visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "login" link and enter the credentials.

Step 3: Now, fill in the application form and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The application form has been submitted.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Here's a direct link to register for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 - Click Here

Image: Pixabay/Representative