TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Phase 2 Registration Window Opens Today, Here's Direct Link

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: The registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Phase 2 will be started by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, September 28, 2022. All those candidates who want to register for Phase 2 can do it by visiting the official site of TSEAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. According to the schedule, registration will be today, September 28, 2022.
All those candidates who have already booked slots will have to verify their certificates on September 30, and exercising options will be done from September 28 to October 1, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the freezing of options will be done on October 1 and the provisional allotment of seats will be done on October 4, 2022. Notably, candidates would be able to pay the tuition fees, and the report through the website will be done from October 4 to 8, 2022.
