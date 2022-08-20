TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Registration Process Begins On Aug 21; Here's How To Register

TS EAMCET Counselling: The registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 will be conducted by the State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE on August 21, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the M.P.C stream can do so by completing the registration process on the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. TSCHE released the counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2022 on August 19, 2022. According to the schedule, the last date to register for the posts is August 29, 2022. The first phase, which will include candidates filling in the application form, payment of processing fee, slot booking, and date and time for certificate verification, will start from August 21, 2022 to August 29, 2022. The certificate verification for candidates who have already booked their slots is from August 23, 2022, to August 30, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Schedule: Important dates

The official notice mentions that the provisional first phase allotment of seats will be made available on September 9, 2022.

The second phase allotment list will be released on October 4, 2022.

The final phase allotment list will be released on October 11, 2022.

Eligibility criteria

The candidate must be of Indian origin.

The candidate should belong to the State of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh as defined in G.O. (P) No. 646, Education (w) Dept., dated 10/07/1979 and its subsequent amendments.

In respect of undergraduate professional courses in engineering (including technology) and pharmacy, the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on 31-12-2022.

In respect of the Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) Course, the candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on December 31st, 2022.

However, as of 01-07-2022, the maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates, as per the guidelines prescribed in Memo No. 10537/SW(Edn.2)/2011, dated: 20-10-2012, and further guidelines issued from time to time by the Social Welfare (Edn.) Department.

Mere appearing for TSEAMCET-2022 and obtaining a rank does not entitle a candidate to be considered for admission automatically unless the candidate fulfills the requirements laid down for admissions.

TS EAMCET 2022: Here's how to register for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling

Step 1: To apply for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling, candidates need to visit the official website of TS EAMCET Counselling - eamcet.tsche.ac.in .

. Step 2: Next, go to the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration page.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the required details such as registration number, rank, hall ticket number, and date of birth and click on 'Generate the Password'.

Step 4: Click on 'Save Password' button to complete the registration process.

Step 5: Candidates will see a "Registration Successful" message after completion of registration.

