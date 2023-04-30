TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2023: TSCHE on behalf of JNTU Hyderabad has released the TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets today, April 30. Candidates who have registered for the exam should make sure to download their admit cards. They should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. The steps to download admit cards are mentioned below.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023: Follow these steps to download admit cards

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of EAMCET by Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the online application and click on the link that reads, 'Download Hall Ticket'

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and other details as asked

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and cross-check the details

Step 6: Print a copy of this admit card for future references

TS EAMCET 2023: Engineering exam dates revised

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) revised the exam schedule of TS EAMCET 2023 for engineering entrance exams only. As per the original schedule, the EAMCET engineering exam was scheduled to be held from May 7 to 9. Now, the exam will be held from May 12 to 14. The official notification for the same can be accessed from the official website of TS EAMCET - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates must note that there is no change in the exam schedule for pharmacy and agriculture exams. The examination for agriculture and medical streams is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 10 and 11. The online registration forms will be accepted till 2 May with a late fee of Rs 5000.