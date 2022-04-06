TS EAMCET Registration Begins Today, Check Registration Steps & Other Important Dates Here

Telangana EAMCET registration: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad is scheduled to begin the registration process for TS EAMCET 2022 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Candidates who are interested in applying for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test should make sure to apply well before the deadline. The application link will be activated on official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in and candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below. The list of important dates has also been attached below.

TS EAMCET: Check important dates here

Registration will begin on April 6, 2022

The deadline to submit the registration form without paying late fee is May 28, 2022

The application correction window will open on May 30, 2022

The deadline to make changes in application ends on June 6, 2022.

Deadline to submit online applications with late fee of Rs. 250 is June 7, 2022

Candidates can pay the late fee of Rs. 500 and apply by June 17, 2022

The hall tickets will be released on official website on June 25, 2022

The deadline to download admit cards will end on July 11, 2022

The examination for Agriculture and Medical will be conducted on July 14 and 15, 2022

The engineering exam will be conducted on July 18, 19, and 20, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022: Here is how to get yourself registered

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "TS EAMCET 2022 registration" link

Fill in the details in the application form and pay the registration fee

Candidates should upload all the required documents and submit the form

They should make sure to download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

TS EAMCET 2022: Syllabus likely to be reduced to 70%

As of now, the official announcement about a reduction in TS EAMCET 2022 syllabus has not been done and is still awaited. However, local media reports have hinted that there might be some relaxation in the same as only 70% of the total syllabus for the candidates in these state-level entrance exams will be included. But for confirmation of the same, candidates will have to keep checking official website for checking TS EAMCET 2022 official notification. For more details, candidates can click on this link.