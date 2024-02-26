TS EAPCET 2024 registration begins today, full details here

Advertisement

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to commence the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET or EAPCET) 2024 today. Eligible candidates can fill out the TS EAMCET 2024 application forms on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET registration process without a late fee will conclude on April 6. Following the deadline, students will have the opportunity to apply for TS EAMCET 2024 with a late fee until May 4. The TSCHE will also open a corrections window for applicants to edit their TS EAMCET application form from April 8 to 12.

As per the circular issued by the TSCHE, the TS EAMCET 2024 exam for the Engineering stream will be conducted from May 9 to 10, while the TS EAMCET 2024 for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held from May 11 to 12.

TS EAMCET 2024 Schedule:

TS EAMCET notification release: February 21

TS EAMCET 2024 application begins: February 26

Last date to apply without late fees: April 6

Application correction window: April 8 to April 12

TS EAMCET 2024 admit card issue: May 1

Exam date for Engineering: May 9 to May 10

Exam date for Agriculture and Pharmacy: May 11 to May 12

The TSCHE will issue the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 to successfully registered candidates a few days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can download the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 using their login details such as registration number and date of birth.

For General category students applying for agriculture, pharmacy (AP), and engineering (E) exams, the registration fee is Rs 1,800. Students belonging to SC, ST, and PWD categories applying for the engineering (E), agriculture, and pharmacy (AP) tests will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.