Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

TS EAPCET 2024 registration begins today, full details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the registration process for the TS EAPCET 2024. Check full schedule here.

Representative | Image:Shutterstock
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to commence the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET or EAPCET) 2024 today. Eligible candidates can fill out the TS EAMCET 2024 application forms on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET registration process without a late fee will conclude on April 6. Following the deadline, students will have the opportunity to apply for TS EAMCET 2024 with a late fee until May 4. The TSCHE will also open a corrections window for applicants to edit their TS EAMCET application form from April 8 to 12.

As per the circular issued by the TSCHE, the TS EAMCET 2024 exam for the Engineering stream will be conducted from May 9 to 10, while the TS EAMCET 2024 for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held from May 11 to 12.

TS EAMCET 2024 Schedule:

  • TS EAMCET notification release: February 21
  • TS EAMCET 2024 application begins: February 26
  • Last date to apply without late fees: April 6
  • Application correction window: April 8 to April 12
  • TS EAMCET 2024 admit card issue: May 1
  • Exam date for Engineering: May 9 to May 10
  • Exam date for Agriculture and Pharmacy: May 11 to May 12

The TSCHE will issue the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 to successfully registered candidates a few days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can download the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 using their login details such as registration number and date of birth.

For General category students applying for agriculture, pharmacy (AP), and engineering (E) exams, the registration fee is Rs 1,800. Students belonging to SC, ST, and PWD categories applying for the engineering (E), agriculture, and pharmacy (AP) tests will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Whatsapp logo