TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Out For July 13 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCH has released the hall tickets for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS ECET-2022). All those candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can check their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website of TS ECET and can be downloaded by following these steps. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Hall tickets have been released for the TS ECET 2022 exam which is scheduled to be conducted on July 13, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 AM and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 3 PM and will continue till 6 PM. The direct link to download TS ECET 2022 admit cards have been attached below.

The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode. Candidates have to report to the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of TS ECET 2022 exam. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of hall tickets to the exam hall as hard copy of the same will not be issued to them. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit card, they should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

TS ECET 2022 admit card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Go to the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Download Hall ticket”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to key in their credentials to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Cross-check the details mentioned on it and download it

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

The TS ECET is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering courses offered by various universities and institutions across Telangana state.