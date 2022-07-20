TS ECET 2022 Exam To Be Held On Aug 1; Admit Card On July 28; Check Key Details

TS ECET Admit Card 2022: The examination date for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 exam has been released. According to the latest notice released today, July 20, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will be conducting TS ECET 2022, which will be held on August 1. All those students who are going to appear in the examination can check the exam details and date by visiting the official website -ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held a bit early, but due to heavy rains in the state, the authorities decided to postpone the examination, and now it will be held on August 1, 2022. TS ECET 2022 will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. The examination authorities will also activate the link to download the TS ECET 2022 Exam Admit Card on July 28, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the official website. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the TS ECET Admit Card 2022.

TS Ecet 2022 Date

Here's direct link to download TS ECET 2022 Notice - CLICK HERE

TS ECET 2022: Here's how to download the Admit Card 2022

Step 1: To download the TS ECET admit card, candidates need to click on the official website of TS ECET 2022.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link available for TS ECET 2022 admit cards.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on "submit."

Step 4: Cross-check all the details.

Step 5: Save it to your computer and print it for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative