TS ECET 2022 Postponed Due To Heavy Rain, New Date To Be Out Soon

TS ECET 2022 Postponed: TS ECET 2022 which was scheduled to be conducted on July 13 has been postponed. TS ECET has been postponed due to heavy rains in the region. For more details, candidates can go to the TS ECET website ecet.tsche.ac.in. As per the notice released on official website, new dates for TS ECET exam will be announced soon. Candidates must know that the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, conducts various entrance exams in the state every year. Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test is also one of the entrance exams conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.

As mentioned above, the new dates for the TS ECET 2022 Examination have not been announced yet. It will be updated on the website through an official notice or an announcement. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website.

To be noted that many schools and colleges in Karnataka’s district were closed a few days ago due to heavy rain. In coastal regions, there were even reports of damage to property, road blockage etc. On July 13, the TS ECET 2022 Exam was scheduled to be conducted in morning session and afternoon session. Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets safe till the exam and for future reference. However, there is a possibility that hall tickets can be released separately.

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022: Step-by-step guide to download TS ECET admit card

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the hall ticket link.

Step 3: In the next step, enter TS ECET 2022 registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: On the redirected page, click on “Download Hall Ticket”

Step 5: Enter application number and password

Step 6: Post submitting the details, the TS ECET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on screen

TS ECET 2022: Check important dates here