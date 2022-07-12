Last Updated:

TS ECET 2022 Postponed Due To Heavy Rain, New Date To Be Out Soon

TS ECET 2022 has been postponed due to heavy rain in the state. The new schedule has not been released yet. Here is all you need to know about it.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
TS ECET 2022 Postponed

Image: Shutterstock


 

TS ECET 2022 Postponed: TS ECET 2022 which was scheduled to be conducted on July 13 has been postponed. TS ECET has been postponed due to heavy rains in the region. For more details, candidates can go to the TS ECET website ecet.tsche.ac.in. As per the notice released on official website, new dates for TS ECET exam will be announced soon. Candidates must know that the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, conducts various entrance exams in the state every year. Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test is also one of the entrance exams conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.

As mentioned above, the new dates for the TS ECET 2022 Examination have not been announced yet. It will be updated on the website through an official notice or an announcement. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website.

To be noted that many schools and colleges in Karnataka’s district were closed a few days ago due to heavy rain. In coastal regions, there were even reports of damage to property, road blockage etc. On July 13, the TS ECET 2022 Exam was scheduled to be conducted in morning session and afternoon session. Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets safe till the exam and for future reference. However, there is a possibility that hall tickets can be released separately. 

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022: Step-by-step guide to download TS ECET admit card

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the hall ticket link.
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter TS ECET 2022 registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: On the redirected page, click on “Download Hall Ticket”
  • Step 5: Enter application number and password
  • Step 6: Post submitting the details, the TS ECET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on screen

TS ECET 2022: Check important dates here

  • Starting date of TS ECET application was April 6, 2022
  • Last date to submit application without late fee was June 8, 2022
  • Last date to submit application with late fee of Rs 500 was June 14, 2022
  • Last date to submit application form with late fee of Rs 2500 was July 6, 2022
  • Availability of hall ticket/admit card has not been notified yet
  • TS ECET 2022 new date has not been announced yet
READ | NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released today; Here's how to download
READ | CUET-UG 2022: Admit card and schedule to be released soon; Exam to begin from July 15
READ | NEET Admit Card 2022: NTA set to release NEET-UG hall ticket tomorrow at 11 am
READ | NEET UG 2022 admit card to be out today at 11 am, here's how to download hall tickets
READ | CUET admit card 2022: Here's how to download call letters online
COMMENT