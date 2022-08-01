TS ECET 2022 To Be Conducted Today, Check Last-minute Guidelines Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is conducting the TS ECET Exam 2022 today. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the TS ECET 2022 exam are advised to check exam day guidelines here. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. Those who fail to do so will not be allowed to take the exams. For more details, candidates can go to the TS ECET website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

In order to download the TS ECET exam admit card, candidates should be ready with their registration number, date of birth and other details asked if any. They should know that hard copy of admit card will not be issued. Therefore, they must not forget to take its printout and carry the same to exam hall.

TS ECET 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

As mentioned above, candidates must first carry their revised hall ticket

Candidates should not carry any electronic device such as phone, laptop, tablet etc inside the exam hall

They should also read the guideliens mentioned on admit card

Candidates are advised to reach atleast half an hour before the reporting time

This year the exam is being conducted in two shifts. First shift will end at 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm. The direct link to download hall ticket has also been attached.

TS ECET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download TS ECET revised hall ticket