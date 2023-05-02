TS ECET 2023: Today is the last day to apply for TS ECET 2023. The online registration process for TS ECET 2023 started on March 2 and will close on May 2. Aspirants who want to take admission to an engineering diploma course in Engineering / Technology / Pharmacy and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree courses in any of the participating institutes will be able to apply online at www.ecet.tsche.ac.in. TS ECET 2023 will be held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) for the academic year 2023-24.

Direct link to register for TS ECET 2023

Read TS ECET Notification 2023 here

TS ECET 2023 Eligibility

Candidates willing to apply should have a Diploma in Engineering and Technology / Pharmacy from the State Board of Technical Education of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh or any other Diploma recognized by the Government of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh as equivalent thereto for admission into the relevant B.E. / B. Tech./ B. Pharmacy Courses corresponding to the Diploma as given in the Instruction Booklet.

OR

They should have passed the 3-year B.Sc. Degree examination with Mathematics as one of the subjects in the group combination from a recognized University in the Telangana / Andhra Pradesh State or its equivalent for entry into relevant courses as given in the Instruction Booklet.

Registration fee: The registration fee for TS ECET is Rs. 400 for SC/ST & PH candidates. The fee is Rs. 800 for others. The fee has to be paid online.

TS ECET 2021 Key Dates