Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

TS ECET 2024 registration begins, check official notification, steps to apply, eligibility criteria

TS ECET 2024 notification out. The registration for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 has officially begun today.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
The registration for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 has officially begun today. Aspiring students in the fields of engineering and pharmacy now have the opportunity to apply for admission into diverse professional courses. Administered by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), this examination is a gateway for candidates seeking admission to professional courses in the state. Here are the essential details for applicants looking to register for the exam:

 TS ECET 2024 Eligibility Criteria

- Candidates should be Indian nationals and belong to the state of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.
- They should satisfy local/non-local status requirements as laid down in the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission) Order, 1974.
- Candidates should have obtained a Diploma in Engineering/Technology/Pharmacy from the State Board of Technical Education of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or a relevant B.Sc. degree with Mathematics as one of the subjects.
- Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination with the required percentage of marks.

 Steps to Apply for TS ECET 2024

- The application form for TS ECET 2024 is available online only.
- Detailed information regarding the syllabus and the application procedure is provided in the "Instruction Booklet" on the official website.

 TS ECET 2024 Exam Details

- The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2024.
- The test will be held in the morning from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.
- The registration fee is Rs. 500 for SC/ST & PH candidates and Rs. 900 for others.

TS ECET 2024 Important Dates

- The last date for the submission of the online application form without a late fee is April 16, 2024.
- With a late fee of Rs. 500, the last date is April 22, 2024.
- With a late fee of Rs. 1000, the last date is April 28, 2024.

For more details, including the exam syllabus and the application procedure, visit the official website: https://ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click here for TS ECET 2024 Notification.

Click here to apply online for TS ECET 2024.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

