TS ECET Revised Hall Ticket 2022 Out: Exam On Aug 1, Here's Direct Link To Download

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU, has released the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022. Now, candidates can download the revised TS ECET hall ticket by visiting the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ECET Admit Card has been released for the second time as TSCHE has postponed the ECET exam due to heavy rains in Telangana. As per the latest schedule, the examination will be held on August 1, 2022. In order to download the TS ECET Hall Ticket, candidates are required to enter their login credentials on the official portal. For the comfort of the candidates, we have provided a direct link and also mentioned a step-by-step process to download the TS ECET Hall Ticket.
Candidates should be aware that only the revised TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 will be considered valid for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test. The old hall tickets have become invalid and they will not be accepted at the examination center. It is also recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.