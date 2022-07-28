TS ECET Revised Hall Ticket 2022 Out: Exam On Aug 1, Here's Direct Link To Download

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU, has released the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022. Now, candidates can download the revised TS ECET hall ticket by visiting the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ECET Admit Card has been released for the second time as TSCHE has postponed the ECET exam due to heavy rains in Telangana. As per the latest schedule, the examination will be held on August 1, 2022. In order to download the TS ECET Hall Ticket, candidates are required to enter their login credentials on the official portal. For the comfort of the candidates, we have provided a direct link and also mentioned a step-by-step process to download the TS ECET Hall Ticket.

TS ECET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download TS ECET revised hall ticket

Step 1: To download the TS ECET Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test - ecet.tsche.ac.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Download Hall Ticket" link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their application number, date of birth, and other login details.

Step 5: Your TS ECET hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the copy for future use.

Here's direct link to download TS ECET 2022 Admit Card - CLICK HERE

Candidates should be aware that only the revised TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 will be considered valid for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test. The old hall tickets have become invalid and they will not be accepted at the examination center. It is also recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative