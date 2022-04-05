Last Updated:

TS EDCET 2022: Registration To Begin On April 7, Check Important Dates & Application Steps

TS EDCET 2022 notification has been released which states that registration will begin on April 7, 2022. Interested candidates can check complete details here.

Ruchika Kumari
TS EDCET

TS EDCET registration: Osmania University has announced the dates for registration for TS EDCET 2022. As per the schedule released, the registrations will begin on April 7, and the deadline to apply will end on June 15, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test by visiting the official website tsche.ac.in and following the steps mentioned below. List of important dates, documents required and application process can be checked here.

TS EDCET notification 2022: Check important dates here

  • The registration window will open on April 7, 2022
  • The deadline to apply without paying a late fee is June 15, 2022
  • The last date with a late fee of Rs. 250 is July 1, 2022
  • With paying a late fee of Rs. 500, the last date is July 15, 2022
  • The examination will be conducted on July 26 and July 27, 2022 

Required educational qualification

  • Candidates should have passed graduation and have scored at least 50 percent aggregate marks. Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with 50% aggregate marks.
  • To be noted that the candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination will also be eligible to appear for the exam.
  • To be noted that candidates possessing a Masters Degree without having undertaken undergraduate study are not eligible for admission.
  • Applicants with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology should have 50 percent aggregate marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto. However, candidates belonging to the reserved categories viz., SC/ ST/ BC, and other reserved categories should have secured 40 percent marks in the qualifying exam, he said, adding that students appearing for the final year degree exams are also eligible to appear for the entrance test.

Check application fee details here

  • For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 650
  • For SC/ ST/ PH category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 450

TS EDCET 2022: Here is how to apply

  • Interested candidates should go to the official website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/
  • On the homepage, look for the latest update section
  • Click on the link related to registration (to be noted that the link will be displayed/activated on April 7, 2022)
  • Fill in the required details and generate login credentials
  • Log in and fill out the application form
  • Upload the required documents and submit the form
  • Download the confirmation page for future reference 
