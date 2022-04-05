TS EDCET 2022: Registration To Begin On April 7, Check Important Dates & Application Steps

TS EDCET registration: Osmania University has announced the dates for registration for TS EDCET 2022. As per the schedule released, the registrations will begin on April 7, and the deadline to apply will end on June 15, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test by visiting the official website tsche.ac.in and following the steps mentioned below. List of important dates, documents required and application process can be checked here.

TS EDCET notification 2022: Check important dates here

The registration window will open on April 7, 2022

The deadline to apply without paying a late fee is June 15, 2022

The last date with a late fee of Rs. 250 is July 1, 2022

With paying a late fee of Rs. 500, the last date is July 15, 2022

The examination will be conducted on July 26 and July 27, 2022

Required educational qualification

Candidates should have passed graduation and have scored at least 50 percent aggregate marks. Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with 50% aggregate marks.

To be noted that the candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination will also be eligible to appear for the exam.

To be noted that candidates possessing a Masters Degree without having undertaken undergraduate study are not eligible for admission.

Check application fee details here

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 650

For SC/ ST/ PH category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 450

