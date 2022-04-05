TS EDCET 2022: Registration To Begin On April 7, Check Important Dates & Application Steps

Quick links:
TS EDCET registration: Osmania University has announced the dates for registration for TS EDCET 2022. As per the schedule released, the registrations will begin on April 7, and the deadline to apply will end on June 15, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test by visiting the official website tsche.ac.in and following the steps mentioned below. List of important dates, documents required and application process can be checked here.
